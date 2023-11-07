'Toolbox' from UTAS researchers will aid Devil Facial Tumour Disease vaccine

Researchers from the University of Tasmania will develop a method to accelerate Devil Facial Tumour Disease vaccine progress in a new $500,000 project.
It follows the Universities $3.5 million funding award for five different research teams announced Monday, spanning from space research, Antarctic science and wildlife conservation.
UTAS researcher Andrew Flies is part of the team that will develop an "immunology toolbox" to understand disease and marsupials, and how they're immune system responds in a way that hasn't been possible before.
"Australia has a lot of unique marsupials not found anywhere else in the world, and disease is increasingly a problem driving their populations down," Dr Flies said.
"The toolbox that we'll make in this grant will allow us to start studying the marsupial immune system in a way that the rest of the research community has been studying mice and humans for quite a while."
Dr Flies has previously worked in developing a vaccine to combat facial tumours in Tasmanian Devils in the form of an oral food bait left out in the environment which Devils can consume.
He said the toolbox was an "innovative way" of making new antibodies to fight the disease.
"Instead of making antibodies in the traditional way, we're going to make something called nanobodies," he said.
"They're basically tiny antibodies that can get into places other, normal antibodies can't," he said.
The new method, developed by Harvard researchers, is cheaper and easier to work with, but also more ethical.
The nanobodies are made from yeast, the same you'd find in bread or beer.
"The way it was done since the 1970s is you'd get a mouse or a rabbit and you give them a jab, and they make the antibodies and you pull them out," Dr Flies said.
"And now we don't even have to give an animal a jab, we can just do it using yeast which gets rid of some of the ethical concerns of research."
He said their primary aim was to make these tools to better understand how the Devil immune system sees the Devil facial tumour cancer cells.
"And also to monitor how the vaccine that we're making induces changes in the Devil immune system, hopefully to kill the Devil facial tumour cells.
The team will also be investigating Wobbly Possum Disease, as not much is currently known about it.
"There's not a lot known about the disease in Australia yet, and we work closely with the Bonorong Wildlife rescue line; they're seeing more of these calls for wobbly possums in recent years.
"We don't know if that's just because people are reporting it more if it's actually going up, but these tools we're going to make will help us figure that out and if there's something we can do about it."
The project is expected to get up and running mid-2024.
"Thanks to the Australian Research Council for funding this...we've put a lot of work into it and thanks to the community for supporting our Devil Facial Tumour Disease research, it's great to see how they've stepped up and want to help the Devil," Dr Flies said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.