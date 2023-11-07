The Examiner
'Toolbox' from UTAS researchers will aid Devil Facial Tumour Disease vaccine

November 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Researchers from the University of Tasmania will develop a method to accelerate Devil Facial Tumour Disease vaccine progress in a new $500,000 project.

