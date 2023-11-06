Private company overcomes hurdle to reinstall camps in national park

The pitch to return demountable camps into the heart of Freycinet National Park has been given the green light by the planning authority.
The Glamorgan Spring Bay Council voted to allow the Freycinet Experience Walk's proposal to reinstate demountable free-standing camps for the first time since 2005.
Freycinet Experience Walk provides access to the area through private tours and camps, and is on track to revive free-standing camps at Cooks Corner and Bluestone Bay.
The decision comes after many in the community spoke against the development for fear of national park privatisation, however that was not a reason councillors could considered under the planning scheme.
Councillor Rob Churchill spoke against the development at the October council meeting, saying he wasn't convinced the camps would make no environmental impact.
He also said it went against the Freycinet Master Plan to build no more tourism structures south of the Hazards.
Planner Laura Small confirmed the structures were not permanent and would be removed consistent with a lease agreement that's been in place with the tourism company and Parks and Wildlife since 1992.
Mayor Cheryl Arnol said like other speakers she had reservations but was constrained by the planning requirements.
"I don't think I have much option but to vote for this particular recommendation," Cr Arnol said.
Councillor Jenny Woods, who moved the motion, said the decision to approve the development was a "tricky one", and would've required the developers to jump through hoops.
"One thing I like, it's only 12 people at any one time, it's not going to be masses of people going into national parks ... for a couple months a year," Cr Woods said.
"I have to think with my head and not heart, I'll be supporting this today."
In September, Freycinet Experience Walk director Michael Masterman said the camps were a way for everyone to gain access to more of the national park.
