The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

New primary healthcare service keeping Tasmanians out of hospital

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
November 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thanks to a new service based at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH), patients with complex health conditions can receive the care they need in the comfort of their own homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.