New primary healthcare service keeping Tasmanians out of hospital

Thanks to a new service based at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH), patients with complex health conditions can receive the care they need in the comfort of their own homes.
Launched in May, the Rapid Access In-Reach service provides rapid medical advice and support to GPs and other primary care health professionals.
Led by a dedicated team of general medicine physicians based at the LGH, the service provides remote advice with a direct phone number for GPs and rural medical practitioners.
Rapid Access In-Reach physician Dr Telena Kerkham said the service is helping people stay well in the community by promoting closer integration between clinicians in primary care and the hospital system.
"People often find it's quite difficult to be separated from their family and social support networks when they are admitted to hospital," Dr Kerkham said
"So if we can support people to maintain their independence and a normal lifestyle and manage their condition with a GP who knows them best, it often leads to better health outcomes for patients."
Dr Kerkham said since commencing, the service has managed almost 170 referrals.
"This is a significant number of patients who have been supported to manage their conditions in the community, often without the need for unnecessary hospital presentations," she said.
Rapid Access In-Reach physician Dr Barathy Ramasamy said the service would enable patients to manage their conditions in the community, reducing unnecessary hospital presentations.
"There is that intermediate space between hospital care and general practice, and we are trying to fill that space to make sure people remain in the community as much as possible," Dr Ramasamy said.
Clinical nurse consultant Fiona Taylor said the Rapid Access In-Reach team can also coordinate additional patient assessment and review if required, as well as referrals to other specialists or services within the Tasmanian Health Service.
"Patients stay within their GP and their community. And by seeing a physician, they can have coordinated care," she said.
"So they have access to services quicker, and they're at decreased risk of deterioration and hospitalization."
The service operates from Launceston to Deloraine to the west, Scottsdale and St Helens to the east, George Town and Beaconsfield to the north, and Longford and Campbell Town to the south.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the service will expand into the North-West once additional recruitment has been completed.
"Half of all preventable hospital presentations in Tasmania are related to chronic conditions, so this will also ease pressure on our hospitals by avoiding unnecessary attendances," he said.
"Rollout of the service is part of our government's Long Term Plan for Healthcare in Tasmania 2040 and reflects our commitment to strengthening care for complex chronic conditions and supporting patients to remain in the community."
