No financial gain for man who tried to sell illegal firearms for someone else

A Blackstone Heights man's possession of two unregistered firearms was confirmed when police found pictures on his mobile phone, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Rhyan James Garwood,42, then of Kings Meadows pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Launceston to unlawful trafficking in firearms between April 5 2022 and May 4 2022.
Crown prosecutor Matt Hills said Garwood had possession of an unregistered .410 shotgun and .22 semi automatic rifle without lawful excuse.
Police found the images and a video of Garwood handling the weapon as well as a series of text messages with a potential buyer.
He said that a buyer had baulked at a price of $3000 for the .22 rifle.
He said that unregistered firearms were a significant risk to the public because they were made available to people who could not obtain them legally and were frequently used in crime.
He said the principle of general deterrence was a significant factor in sentencing.
Defence lawyer Hannah Goss said that Garwood accepted that he attempted to sell the two weapons but made no financial gain.
"He was a middle person between the owner and a potential buyer," she said.
She said the firearms did not sell and were dispatched back to the original owner.
"He was relatively low level in the trafficking hierarchy," Ms Goss said.
Ms Goss said prison would be burdensome for Garwood who became paraplegic after a motor vehicle crash in 2016.
She said Garwood had already suffered significant delay in the case after it was listed for plea in November 2022.
She said there had originally been allegations of three other firearms but said it was due to duplication of photos of the same firearms.
Ms Goss said Garwood had tried to break away from associates.
Acting Justice David Porter stood the matter down while clarification was sought on whether a sale had actually been effected by Garwood.
Upon resumption Mr Hills agreed that Garwood tried to sell on behalf of someone else but did not achieve a sale.
Sentencing was adjourned until November 15 at 4.15pm.
