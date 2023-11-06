Key pillars in place for Riverside's two-pronged statewide assault

Riverside Olympic have secured two keystones as the club builds towards its first dual statewide season.
Lucy Johns has been confirmed as the inaugural Women's Super League coach while men's captain Dan Nash has re-signed for another campaign between the sticks.
Johns has been at the club for most of her life and was the Women's Northern Championship coach for the last two seasons while Nash brings a wealth of playing experience, is rated among the top goalkeepers in NPL Tasmania and won the league's save of the season award this year.
The Windsor Park club, which was admitted to the WSL along with Glenorchy last month, said that since obtaining her FA B-licence qualification, Johns has "cultivated an environment of performance but also an exceptionally positive culture within our female teams".
A tough-tackling midfield enforcer on the pitch, Johns said she was excited by the statewide challenge.
"I am humbled and honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of being the head of women's football at Riverside and to lead the team into our inaugural WSL season," Johns said.
"It is incredibly important to me that we remain a close and cohesive playing group across our entire women's program, and I look forward to working with our coaching group to achieve our goals not only in WSL, but across the board."
Johns thanked assistant coach Chris Connolly and the club's youth female coaches.
"Over previous seasons, Chelsea Wing, Meg Connolly and Amelia Wing's dedication to the development of our youth girls has played a primary role in building the foundation to enable us to pursue competing at the highest level. Without their efforts, this opportunity would not be possible."
The announcement received a widespread response on Facebook with even statewide rivals wishing Johns success.
"Congratulations Lucy!" posted former WSL player of the season Danielle Kannegiesser, of Kingborough. "Female coaches up top level we love to see it. All the best with the season."
Head coach Helder Dos Santos Silva also announced the re-signing of Nash who has established himself among Tasmania's top shot-stoppers with Olympic and previously Launceston City.
"Dan brings a wealth of experience to our side and has time and time again proved himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Tasmania," the club said. "His leadership and professionalism continue to be a driving force as we aim towards stronger results in 2024."
Football Tasmania announced in October that Olympic and Glenorchy would make the WSL into an eight-club competition - in line with the men's NPL Tasmania which will remain unchanged.
