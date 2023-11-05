Anthes and Taylor share tons but Lions claim the spoils of victory

Riverside young gun Cooper Anthes was proud to play his part in a tale of two centuries as Launceston edged a Greater Northern Cup thriller on Sunday.
Anthes' Greater Northern Raiders coach Alistair Taylor kept his cool to steer the Lions home but the pair were both instrumental in a terrific contest at Windsor Park.
"We said congratulations to each other," Anthes said. "We have great respect for each other's games, we shook hands, said 'well done' and move on to next week.
"It's extremely disappointing to lose but good players step up like Alistair did today and you've just got to say: well played."
The Darwin-born 20-year-old Blues vice-captain was delighted to record his maiden first-grade century having only previously hit three figures in colts at the club he joined from under-13s.
"I was put in a position where I needed to take responsibility to put a score on the board. I'd spoken to a couple of the boys about being disappointed when I made scores in the 50-70 region when I should be going on to make a big score so it was good to get one.
"It was a bit of a surreal feeling because you're over the moon but you try not to celebrate too hard because you've got to come back down to earth to face the next ball. It's one of those feelings only sport can give you and a big part of your life that you won't forget."
Anthes' 109 off 128 balls set up the home side's competitive total of 7-229 but Taylor proved the difference as the visitors won with three wickets and three balls to spare.
Strolling out to plenty of welcoming comments after his side had just lost 3-1, Taylor found the support he needed in Tom Beaumont as a 122-run stand brought the victory target within reach.
With three overs left, Launceston needed 20 runs, Taylor was on 99 not out and young tail-ender Sam Stedman was facing a fired up Tom Garwood.
Garwood produced a timely maiden before Taylor brought up his ton with a six and added two more fours to finish on 119 not out while Stedman contributed a priceless unbeaten two runs off nine deliveries.
Opener Charlie Taylor had also hit a composed 34 while Tom Lewis took 3-41 and Ramesh Sundra 2-23.
Peter New (29), Aidan O'Connor (26) and Sundra (22) had provided Anthes' main support as Ben Humphrey took 4-35.
South Launceston were torn apart by Westbury in a one-sided encounter at NTCA No.2 which lasted less than 29 overs.
A dismal Knights scorecard featured four ducks and no double-figure contribution as the hosts were bowled out for 31 inside 22 overs.
Oliver Knowles (nine) and Tom Hawkins (seven) put up some resistance and absorbed 59 deliveries between them but from 3-28 the Knights lost the last seven wickets for just three runs.
Kieren Hume had a field day, taking 5-3 with his seven overs featuring four maidens at an impressive economy of 0.42.
Liam Ryan also chipped in with a tidy 3-10.
The Shamrocks took just 6.3 overs to chase down the total. Openers Sisitha Jayasinghe (11) and Dean Thiesfield (eight) were the two wickets to fall before the captaincy team of Daniel Murfet and Oli Wood gave everyone an early lunch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.