The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Anthes and Taylor share tons but Lions claim the spoils of victory

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated November 5 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Riverside young gun Cooper Anthes was proud to play his part in a tale of two centuries as Launceston edged a Greater Northern Cup thriller on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.