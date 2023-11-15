Orienteering Tasmania welcome Czech coaches in residence

Launceston's Esk Valley Orienteering Club has welcomed new blood in the form of two Czech coaches who'll be sharing their expertise with the club for the next six months.
Partners Jiri Vales and Veronika Kubinova from Czechia are specialists in mapping and Mountain Bike orienteering (MTBO) and are looking forward to building an awareness of the sport in Tasmania.
Kubinova said the couple were searching for orienteering opportunities around the world, with Australia and New Zealand being a "long-time dream."
Tasmania was more attractive than the mainland because of the weather and its mountains, she said.
"For us, it's like a dream job because we can do what we are passionate about."
The two are looking forward to exchanging ideas for training and exploring Tasmania and its clubs and people for the next six months before heading to Western Australia.
Kubinova has been orienteering since she was three. Now 26, she is an experienced competitor, having represented Czechia and taking a silver at the MTBO World Championships.
Both she and Vales have experience with coaching junior and elite orienteers and have organised training camps in Europe.
Vales started orienteering at 17 having played a whole lot of other sports before deciding that he wanted something more "interesting" and close to nature.
Orienteering is a mixture of physical and mental skills, Kubinova said, and people learn speed control, planning, self confidence, logic and memory training.
It's a sport that has a huge presence in Europe, with far more events and clubs making it easier for the orienteering community grow.
"What we see here is that it's a little bit harder when things are far away," Kubinova said.
While there aren't very many orienteering events in Tasmania, they're of a really good standard and the two were impressed not only by the event but how people were able to socialise and enjoy the afternoon.
For those who've never done orienteering but are keen, their message is "Let's try it."
"This is a sport for everyone," Kubinova said. "It doesn't matter how fast you are. It doesn't matter how smart you are."
Everyone can find their own way of doing orienteering and have fun with other people.
It's more of a lifestyle, she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.