Orienteering Tasmania welcome Czech coaches in residence

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 1:16pm
Orienteering coaches Veronika Kubinova and Jiri Vales. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Orienteering coaches Veronika Kubinova and Jiri Vales. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston's Esk Valley Orienteering Club has welcomed new blood in the form of two Czech coaches who'll be sharing their expertise with the club for the next six months.

