'Gridlock by 2050': Councillor wants fewer students driving to school

A long-running dispute between Newstead residents and a nearby school over student parking has raised its head again.
Since 2018 Riverdale Grove residents, the City of Launceston council and Scotch Oakburn College have gone back-and-forth over students parking on the residential street.
Council officers and representatives have repeatedly asked the school to encourage students to park on school grounds, however the school said previously it could not "compel" students to do so.
In 2021 council officers told residents the council had "exhausted all options", and asked the residents to direct any issues to Scotch Oakburn College.
Riverdale Grove residents raised the issue again in September 2023, submitting a petition containing 45 signatures to the council.
This requested the council bring in timed-restricted parking - in addition to yellow lines and marked bays previously installed on the street.
Council officers said in a report they inferred from the request that residents would also want residential permits.
They said Riverdale Grove did not meet the requirements of the permit policy, as most of the properties on the street had multiple off-street parking spaces.
The council officers also said restricting on-street parking to Riverdale Grove residents would worsen the parking situation elsewhere.
"Outside of the provisions made within the Residential Parking Policy, the City of Launceston does not install timed parking restrictions in residential areas to displace on-street parking," they said.
"It is known that this simply shifts the occurrence of parking to adjacent streets."
The officers said on-street parking is not something any group could claim priority over, and residents and students had equal rights to parking.
Instead, council officers said they would meet with representatives of the school to attempt to find a new solution, something endorsed by councillors at their November 2 meeting.
Speaking at the meeting, councillor Alan Harris said although driving to school was a "rite of passage" for students - something his own children had done - it was clear change needed to be made.
Cr Harris said the city needed to reduce its reliance on cars and convincing young people to consider alternative transport, or at least park in the school's dedicated car park and walk, was the way to go.
"As we have seen with our transport strategy, if we continue to do what we've always done we'll be in total gridlock by 2050," he said.
"Thank you all very much for driving your cars with one person in them.
"So we have things we'll have to do, and perhaps to start with a private school and their students is a very good place to start."
What do you think? Have your say by sending a Letter to the Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.