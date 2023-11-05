Manix-Geeves smashes consecutive 90s as Raiders, Roos share honours

Greater Northern Raiders' and Clarence's women have shared the spoils of their two Twenty20 matches down South in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
With both sides bolstered by returning stars, it was Emma Manix-Geeves who shone brightest, belting scores of 93 not out and 96 in a fantastic display of batting.
Winning the first contest by 100 runs on the nose, Raiders were pegged back by the home side in the second as they fell short by six runs.
Coach Darren Simmonds said the efforts of his 'keeper-batter should not go unnoticed.
"I certainly hope the selectors have a good look at today, and how she's gone," he said.
"She hasn't played a game yet for the Hurricanes, but when you're batting like that and making scores like that, she's put a hand up for selection.
"She played superbly, she played all around the wicket and played a big part in winning the first game and in the second game, under pressure, she batted beautifully."
Raiders were sent in to bat at Kangaroo Bay Oval for the first T20 and lost an early wicket when Ava Curtis had her pegs knocked over by Mariana Martinez for a run-a-ball nine.
But Clarence did not manage another breakthrough.
Manix-Geeves and Meg Radford put together a 152-run partnership highlighted by 12 boundaries.
The second partnership to reach 150 already this season, Simmonds said that was the most pleasing aspect of the day.
"Partnerships are huge in winning games of cricket and we certainly put an emphasis on it," he said.
"Once we get in, we don't want to just get our 50 partnership, we want 100, and then if we get 100, we want to get more."
The former was especially aggressive with bat in hand as she piled on 93 off just 61 deliveries at a strike-rate of 152.5.
Radford played a terrific support role though, with her 52 coming off 53 balls as they set a commanding total of 170.
The bowlers backed up their top order with a solid team performance.
Sascha Lowry (1-14) and Alice McLauchlan (1-3) managed two early wickets - including a stumping from Manix-Geeves - before Ella Scolyer removed Jessie Mudaliar and Sophia Di Venuto to leave the score at 4-40.
Despite Katie Cole's defiant knock of 18* off 30, Clarence were never really in the contest, as Hannah Magor (2-6) and Payton Stewart (1-9) added to the wickets column, leaving the score 7-70 through 20 overs.
Simmonds said he was pleased with how his bowlers stepped up to the level required.
"We had probably three bowlers who had never played at this level, our bowling attack was probably inexperienced, but they really shone through," he said.
"And the second game, we could take some good learnings out of that, but that was up against some good players as well, so we certainly had lots of positives coming out of the day."
Winning the toss again, the Roos elected to bat first in the afternoon match and seemed far more at home putting on a total.
Lowry dismissed opener Kate Sherriff cheaply, but Erin Fazackerley and Hobart Hurricane Maisy Gibson played positively to build a partnership.
Adding a combined 99 to the total, Gibson (51 off 39) left the field just after reaching a half-century, after she was run-out by Radford.
Fazackerley would not follow though, batting through the innings to finish 77* off 47, while Di Venuto chipped in a near run-a-ball 12.
Set a target of 165, the Raiders' opening pair put on an enterprising 49 runs before Curtis was dismissed for 23.
One quickly became two for Clarence as they ensured Radford (three off five) would not repeat her heroics of the first match.
But the same could not be said of Manix-Geeves, who after a slower start reached her fifty at faster than run-a-ball.
Batting with partner Montana Bradley (14 off 22), the Riverside product picked up the pace as she neared a century for the second time.
With one over remaining the Raiders required 11 with Fazackerley bowling.
After some tidy bowling and a run-out off a wide on what would've been the last ball, Manix-Geeves faced the last ball on 96* needing a six to tie.
But Fazackerley had the last laugh as the Tasmanian Tiger and Hurricane was caught out by Alexis Weeding.
