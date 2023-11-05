'No faith': Mother of disabled child shares struggles with education department

A mother has spoken on her disabled son's experience in schools, and says she has "no faith whatsoever" in the Tasmanian education department.
Hobart's Sharon O'Beirne is a mother to four children, her youngest who lives with a disability.
"Christian that had a really rough experience in grade 10 and we already knew that there were going to be problems," Ms O'Beirne said.
"He was already disengaging from that education environment; in fact the school advised us to go part time in term four."
She said there was a lack of information when it came to transitioning schools.
"When it came time to do the transitioning, instead of having somebody from inclusive support help us with that really important information that needs to go with a person with a disability, it was handed over to the school," she said.
"That information wasn't carried over properly, so there was no transition plan, and that's the most important thing when you're transferring from A to B.
"We came in blind, we had no idea what was happening...when you've got somebody with a disability, it's all about cohesive, nice, smooth transition."
Ms O'Beirne said her son no longer attended school.
"We tried to keep him in school, I had many, many emails going backwards and forwards with the school trying to keep him in with the funding we had available," Ms O'Beirne said.
"He was probably there for seven and a half hours a week at the end; when it came time to do the transition from year to 11 to 12, I got stonewalled."
She said she "felt sorry for anyone coming through the education department".
"I've been doing this for 20 years and nothing has changed, in my opinion it's actually gotten worse."
Labor education spokesperson Josh Willie said the KPMG review of the Educational Adjustments Funding Model released last week showed there was "varied understanding" in disability in schools.
"[Education] Minister [Roger] Jaensch has been sitting on this report for nearly six months now...his response is inadequate," Mr Willie said.
"This is a very important report that outlines how we can better support students with a disability in our school system."
He said he would like to see a better response from government, more resources and a plan for implementing recommendations.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said when he became the Education Minister in 2014, discussions were held with key stakeholders to design an adjustments model that supported the needs of individual students with disability.
"What that report says is that it's been a very good investment and is still nation leading," Mr Rockliff said.
"The 12 recommendations we've accepted are about supporting students with disabilities, investing in their education and ensuring that every single Tasmanian has that fundamental right to have a quality education."
Mr Jaensch said the government was actively listening to the voices of children and young people to get input on the issues that matter to them.
"We will undertake further focus groups with children and young people about trends in the data," Minister Jaensch said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.