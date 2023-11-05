The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Council says e-scooter parking spaces will help clean up the city streets

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated November 5 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The council is making good on its promise to regulate e-scooter use in Launceston, with several dedicated parking bays set to be installed in the coming weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.