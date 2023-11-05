Council says e-scooter parking spaces will help clean up the city streets

The council is making good on its promise to regulate e-scooter use in Launceston, with several dedicated parking bays set to be installed in the coming weeks.
The City of Launceston council will install 38 bays for rental e-scooters throughout the CBD and surrounds, to prevent them cluttering footpaths and posing a hazard to pedestrians.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said riders would only be able to end their trips into the city at the parking bays, and the move would lead to responsible scooter use.
"Once the bays are installed, rental e-scooter riders in Launceston will only be able to end a hire trip and stop the hire fee from continuing to tick over, by parking in a designated bay," Cr Garwood said.
"The majority of locations formalise existing rental e-scooter deployment locations, while others have been selected as areas where e-scooters are highly utilised.
"This will ensure that parking a rental e-scooter responsibly in Launceston is convenient, simple and safe, and will also reduce instances of e-scooters being parked inconsiderately or just left lying about on footpaths or in front of businesses."
The parking bays were recommended in a report on e-scooter use, prepared for the council after a trial that ran from 2021-2022.
The 38 bays will be installed across an area bounded by William Street, Lawrence Street, Frederick Street and Margaret Street, as the report found 45 per cent of rental e-scooter trips ended there.
The next most popular destinations were in the Invermay area, including Riverbend Park, UTAS and the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.
The report also recommended licensing commercial e-scooter operators, and the first was granted to Beam in June 2023.
The scooters are not universally popular, as 512 Kings Meadows residents petitioned the council in 2022 against allowing them in the suburb.
A poll by The Examiner in June 2023 found 521 out of 534 readers did not think Beam scooters were good for Launceston.
