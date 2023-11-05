Doyle credits increased aggressiveness for return to form at Silverdome

There were plenty of different story lines coming out of the Tasmania JackJumpers' 87-85 win against the Brisbane Bullets on Saturday night.
Playing their first of two games at Launceston's Silverdome this NBL season, the JackJumpers recorded just their second win in five attempts at their Northern home, with the contest comfortably the pick of the bunch.
Besides the teams, there were some individuals who had a bit more to play for.
For the in-form Bullets, Sam McDaniel and Isaac White returned to the Apple Isle for the first time since leaving the league's newest franchise and were engaged in ongoing conversations with their former teammates.
Especially All-NBL First Team selection Milton Doyle, who was spotted on multiple occasions giving something extra to the pair after making some big shots.
The reigning club MVP, who is usually known for his calm demeanor, said the increased chirp was part of his strategy to be a bigger part of the game.
"My goal for this game was to be a little bit more aggressive," he said.
"I watched some clips with the coaches before the game and I took 10 shots last game and the game before that, so I was just trying to get more shots up."
While fellow American Jordon Crawford has come to prominence on the offensive end, Doyle's production has been reduced - especially in the JackJumpers' last two losses - with season lows of 12 and seven points respectively.
He said while the onus is on him to back himself, he has not been aided by the refereeing.
"I don't know what it is, but I'd appreciate some free-throws," he said.
"I watch all these guys yell and scream every time somebody touches them, just because I don't do that it doesn't mean I don't get touched."
Coach Scott Roth gave an explanation as to why Doyle had not been going to the line as often as they think he should.
"He's quiet and I think that quietness sometimes is mistaken and I think that allows him to play at a really good level, but I think it also is one of those things where he doesn't get a lot of those calls," Roth said.
"Because of just how his demeanor is, he's not going to argue and go after refs or do anything ridiculous and it's part of our culture anyways and I think sometimes people take advantage of that with him.
"There was a lot of adversity in the game, a lot of ups and downs and for them to go to the line 31 times and for us to go 11 times and our first team All-NBL player goes four times in the course of the game.
"We fight adversity and we just got through it and figured out a way to win and again, it's a great credit to some of the things that we were dealing with during the course of the game and we move on."
Roth also wanted to credit the Silverdome crowd, with their next game in Launceston on Thursday, November 16, against the New Zealand Breakers.
"It's fantastic to win a game up here actually and it was an exciting one, but to recognise our fans up here and the support that we always get and that building being packed, we did a really good job of defending the island in front of them," he said.
