PCYC player joins the Australian walking soccer team

Launceston might be the only city in Tasmania with a walking soccer team, but one local aficionado of the sport has beaten the odds to represent Australia at the Winter Nations Cup this year.
John Toulson, who plays walking soccer with the Launceston PCYC and who will be joining the Walkeroos over-70s team, said it was a "privilege and an honour" to represent his country in the United Kingdom this month.
The Walkeroos will play a number of practice matches against Chelsea, Fulham and Wales before competing in the Winter Nations Cup which brings together teams from Wales, England, France, Norway, Sweden, and Australia.
Toulson, who's 73, said walking soccer was just like "regular soccer" but played on a smaller pitch and where you walk instead of run.
In fact, you're not allowed to run during the game, Toulson said, and you're not allowed to kick the ball above head height.
It's a game for people who love soccer but need a less intense version of the sport.
Toulson said the game was invented by former Chesterfield FC player John Croot who had a car accident and who could no longer play competitive football.
It took off in 2014, and is now played in over 53 countries around the world.
It's very popular in the UK and is "huge" even on the mainland, Toulson said.
"We're trying to build it up here, but it's very hard. Tasmania for some reason just seems to be slow in picking it up."
Australia is an underdog when it comes to walking soccer and has not done very well at international competitions, he said.
Part of the reason is the distance that players need to bridge to get together and play against each other, he said.
Whereas European teams have more chances to practice and compete.
Toulson, who plays both walking soccer and regular soccer, says he prefers the former because it's good for his mental health and for the socialising that comes with the sport.
His teammates at the PCYC are "chuffed" at his success but also enjoy taking the mick out of him, he said.
Toulson hopes that walking soccer will pick up in Tasmania and hopes that more people will join in.
"I'd be only to happy to try and help them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.