The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Working together to secure our service for more frequent and severe disasters

By Felix Ellis
Updated November 6 2023 - 11:43am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmania is one of the most bushfire and flood prone areas in the world and we are seeing more frequent floods, fires and storms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.