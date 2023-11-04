The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Storming finish sees Fast Minardi rise into Hume Cup contention

By Brennan Ryan
November 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmanian-based galloper Fast Minardi emerged a massive contender for the forthcoming Group 1 Hume Cup off the back of a breathtaking display at Sandown Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.