Storming finish sees Fast Minardi rise into Hume Cup contention

Tasmanian-based galloper Fast Minardi emerged a massive contender for the forthcoming Group 1 Hume Cup off the back of a breathtaking display at Sandown Park.
The Paul Hili-trained Fast Minardi was on his Sandown Park debut over 515 metres, contesting a prelude of the Group 1 Melbourne Cup, cruising to a sensational 29.09-second triumph from box 2.
Sent out as the $3.50 second elect, the light brindle chaser took full control to register by 5-3/4 lengths from Awesome Avenger and Rippin' Grace, notching up his 25th win.
"He went super; we know the times he can run back in Tassie, so it was great to see him perform," Hili said.
"First split is always his worst part, he went 5.09s which is probably the best he can go, Fast Minardi does the best work in his middle and run home sectional splits - coming home in 10.37s did shock most people.
"It was just good to see this dog come to Victoria and show the mainlanders what he can actually produce."
Fast Minardi represented Tasmania in the Group 1 National Distance Final at The Meadows in August.
Hili has put in the leg work in readiness for the Hume Cup heats at The Meadows on Monday night giving the son of Fernando Bale a box-to-box over 600m.
The Launceston 600m record holder goes up against Zipping Orlando (box 2) and Nangar Rocket (box 7).
Fast Minardi has firmed to a $12 chance for the Melbourne Cup with the heats on November 25.
Rojo Diamond successfully returned to the scene of his biggest triumphs when dominating heat 3 of the Tasmanian Gold Cup at Hobart by clocking the fastest time of the meeting.
The son of Fabregas and Sing The Song was smartly away from box 4 to score by three lengths running 25.68 for the 461 metres.
Trainer Robin Grubb prepared Rojo Diamond to register his 35th career win for the Gold Nugget Syndicate.
"I was suspect of the draw with pace drawn to him either side, though he pinged the lids and was off and gone," Grubb said.
Supreme Leader was far too superior for the likes of Ready To Sting and Nail 'Em Fencer scoring by 1-3/4 lengths in 25.98 in heat 2 notching up his 10th win for the Fahey Fahey Syndicate.
Brothers Gary and Greg Fahey are represented by two runners in the $18,615 Tasmanian Gold Cup with Browsing About putting on stellar performance, downing Hit The Switch by almost five lengths in 25.80.
Dilston trainer Pat Ryan prepares the son of El Grand Senor who delivered his 15th win in 28 appearances.
Scratched from the final 12 months ago, Rojo Diamond is five wins away on the most Hobart record of 27 victories held by Sultan's Swing.
"We're pleased with the way Rojo Diamond has come forward and the final has a strong field," Robin said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.