See smoke coming from Swan Bay? TFS says it's all according to plan

The Tasmania Fire Service continues to make preparations for a likely hot and dry bushfire season, with a controlled burn set to take place north of Launceston.
From November 6 firefighters will conduct a fuel reduction burn at Swan Bay, as part of ongoing bushfire readiness activities.
A TFS media statement said the burn, which will reduce the amount of vegetation across a 130 hectare area, was likely to last between two and three days.
Smoke generated by the fire is likely to hang about after the burn, and anybody sensitive to smoke - like those with asthma or other medical conditions - is urged to take precautions.
The statement said access to the area would be restricted during and after the burn.
The fuel reduction program began in 2014, after a royal commission into the 2009 Victorian bushfires and an inquiry into the 2013 Tasmanian bushfires.
The program seeks to reduce the intensity of bushfires by lowering the amount of vegetation present in the area - making them easier for firefighters to manage.
The agencies involved in the program include TFS, the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service and Sustainable Timber Tasmania, and since the program began more than 1250 burns have taken place.
What do you think? Have your say by sending a Letter to the Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.