Silver lining to Hobart Hurricanes all-rounder's fightback from injury

Hayley Silver-Holmes is hoping her injury-plagued career is back on its early trajectory.
The Hobart Hurricanes and Greater Northern Raiders all-rounder was Sydney Sixers' youngest ever debutant having also been captain of the Australian under-15 team and selected for the under-19s as a 14-year-old.
However, injuries curtailed her meteoric rise as she missed the entire seventh season of WBBL with a hip complaint.
Having swapped her native NSW for Tasmania in season 2020-21, Silver-Holmes has become a key player for both club and state franchises and was delighted with figures of 1-14 off 2.2 overs plus six runs batting at eight for the Hurricanes against Brisbane on Saturday.
"It's been a god-damn long time," she said after the six-wicket loss at Bellerive Oval. "I've felt much better these last few games.
"It's been probably the first game in two-and-a-half years that it's felt pretty good coming out so I'm really stoked for that and hopefully I can carry it on for the rest of the season."
Originally hailing from Wahroonga, the 20-year-old right-arm quick has played 39 WBBL matches taking 14 wickets at 31.00 plus 45 runs from nine innings including 25 in last month's victory over the Scorchers in Perth.
She also featured in the Tigers' 2022 Women's National Cricket League final victory and is a vital member of Darren Simmonds' Raiders squad when available for the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
Silver-Holmes said a strong team spirit is growing in the 'Canes' camp after a 3-3 start to the campaign.
"It's awesome. We love playing at home and love all the supporters coming out to watch us.
"We're on the road (next) so just staying together, bonding and working on the things that we need to take into the next few games.
"(There's a) team bonding session on Monday so we'll get around there and have a good time and then back to training."
Jude Coleman's team return to action at 3pm on Thursday when they take on Sydney Thunder at the SCG.
