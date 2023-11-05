From the Archives: Monkey business and pulp mill plans

What was happening in Launceston this week 15 years ago?
Here's some of the images that made stories this week October 30-November 5, 2008.
Launceston Lakes Wildlife Park (now Tasmania Zoo) welcomed two macaques to a new home at the park.
Gunns shareholders heard from pulp mill protesters as they arrived for a meeting at Gunns headquarters in Invermay (now Bunnings).
Launceston Grammar School runner Jillian Lyall was looking forward to competing in the Pacific School Games in Canberra.
Petrol prices had skyrocketed to $1.43.9 per litre.
Deloraine was hosting the Tasmanian Craft Fair again, and the national eightball championships continued in Launceston.
Pictures by Scott Gelston, Paul Scambler, Phillip Biggs, Neil Richardson, Will Swan and Matt Maloney.
