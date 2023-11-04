Steam Up! from Pearn's Steam World still a Tassie favourite after 58 years

For 58 years, Waterbury's Pearn's Steam World has continued to draw visitors from around the North for their annual Steam Up! event, where steam powered machines come to life.
The centre boasts the largest collection of steam engines in the Southern Hemisphere, opens every day bar Christmas Day, and is run by a dedicated group of volunteers.
Along with displays of the old engines and Bulldog tractors, visitors enjoyed free train rides, a sculpture contest and collections of vintage tools, cameras and more used by the Pearn family.
Tractor collector Gerard Gelston said tractors had always been his passion.
"I've known the Pearn family since I was a teenager," Mr Gelston said.
"Back before Steam World, they'd have rallies on their farm, but I've been with Steam World from the start."
He said they had a collection of 20 Lanz Bulldog tractors, including some of the first tractors that ever came to Tasmania.
"They're single cylinder which means they're very simple and practical," he said.
"The early ones would run on a multitude of fuel and even crude oil or waste oil, so they're very cheap to run."
Steam World president Brenton Heazlewood said they were hoping to get around 1000 visitors through the gates over the long weekend.
"We're getting a good steady crowd of people through so this early in the day which is good," Mr Heazlewood said.
"I think people like to see the old machinery and a lot of farmers will come and they'll say 'oh, we used to work with those' or 'I remember my dad had one of those'."
