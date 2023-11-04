The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

How forests and family inspired this ceramics based exhibition at UTAS

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
November 4 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

University of Tasmania arts student Sharon O'Donnell has always felt a connection to the forest, something that traces back to her Canadian roots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.