How forests and family inspired this ceramics based exhibition at UTAS

University of Tasmania arts student Sharon O'Donnell has always felt a connection to the forest, something that traces back to her Canadian roots.
In her latest body of work, Connected Imprinted, Ms O'Donnell explores how these connections relate to families and communities through ceramics, displayed in the Stone Building at the Inveresk campus.
"I have four sons and so this is actually kind of dedicated to my sons who are now adults," Ms O'Donnell said.
"And what they've gone through and the connections that we've formed, whether we're together or apart."
The work is part of UTAS' major exhibition, the Grad Art Show, which spans across Hobart and Launceston campuses.
Ms O'Donnell said the forest had always been her "safe place".
"I was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada - so surrounded by mountains - and that's always been the place where I go to bring myself back down to calm and centre myself," she said.
"I've been working with the mountain theme for quite a few years, there was a break where I didn't work with ceramics at all, but it's picked up through my arts degree."
She said to see it displayed in the Stone Building at the end of her degree was rewarding, however it came with a few challenges.
"It's been a tough journey, there's been many kiln issues and so some of the pieces were fired three or four times, resulting in a lot of loss of the tiles," she said.
"It's been a stressful couple of months, but I'm actually really, really excited about how it's turned out."
She said after finding a passion in ceramics, her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree was "a good excuse to dive in and see where I could go with it".
She said she planned to pursue an honours course next year.
"The degree exposes you to a lot of different ideas and a lot of briefs that you work within, but the honours year is yours, so you can work on whatever you feel inclined to."
