Labor vows long-term and short-term cost of living relief for 2024

Short-term and long-term cost of living relief is at the heart of Labor's policy changes for 2024, as a recent survey shows two-thirds of Tasmanians are worse off financially than they were a year ago.
At the recent Labor Policy Forum, held on November 4 at the Grand Chancellor Hotel in Launceston, state and federal Labor addressed how to best manage the cost of living pressures amid a changing economic climate.
3P principal and former TasCOSS chief executive Kym Goodes spoke at the event and shared insights into the fiscal pressures Tasmanians faced over the past year.
Using data obtained monthly as part of policy decision research, Ms Goodes said almost 50 per cent of Tasmanians expect their financial situation to worsen in the next 12 months.
"You can see quite clearly from the data that Tasmanians have been telling us that they are feeling worse off financially than they were 12 months ago," Ms Goodes said.
"And from September 2022 to September 2023, you can see just how much the sense of financial concern has increased in the Tasmanian population.
"We now see that cost of living is the number one issue Tasmanians are the most concerned about, and I should say this is not just for Tasmanians living on lower incomes, but across the population."
Tasmanian Labor Leader Rebecca White said there was no greater challenge for a government to address than the cost of living crisis.
"What each of us are hearing, right across the community, is that the cost of living is the number one issue we're grappling with," Ms White said.
"So I think this is a very important challenge for us to provide solutions to."
Ms White said it was important to outline what short-term relief for Tasmania might be versus long-term policy reform.
"As a political party, we need to address this as we head toward the next state election, which is coming upon us very fast," Ms White said.
Federal Assistant Health Minister Ged Kearney agreed with Ms White, saying it was the federal government's number one objective.
"I think that what we've come up with is a package to try and keep the cost of living under control for individuals and families," Ms Kearney said.
