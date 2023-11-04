Work a unique or quirky job? We want to hear from you!

Do you have a unique job? One that's a little different or a bit quirky?
Or do you know somebody who does?
We want to hear from you.
Here at The Examiner we're launching a new series called Odd Jobs.
In Odd Jobs we hope to shine a light on some of Northern Tasmania's most unique and interesting jobs by publishing weekly articles.
Whether that's the City Park monkey keeper or a council street sweeper, we want to hear about it and share it with our readers.
If you or somebody you know has a job that's not your average nine-to-five, get in touch!
Simply fill in the form below, or email us at mail@examiner.com.au, or call 03 6336 7377.
