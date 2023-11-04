The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Odd Jobs

Work a unique or quirky job? We want to hear from you!

By Staff Reporters
November 5 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whether you're the City Park monkey keeper, or out keeping the streets clean as a rubbish truck driver, The Examiner wants to hear about your Odd Jobs. File pictures
Whether you're the City Park monkey keeper, or out keeping the streets clean as a rubbish truck driver, The Examiner wants to hear about your Odd Jobs. File pictures

Do you have a unique job? One that's a little different or a bit quirky?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.