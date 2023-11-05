The Examiner
New CEO announced for leading Tasmanian medical research charity

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated November 5 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:00pm
Launceston local Vanessa Cahoon has been named the new chief executive for the leading Tasmanian medical research charity, the Clifford Craig Foundation.

