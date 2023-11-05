New CEO announced for leading Tasmanian medical research charity

Launceston local Vanessa Cahoon has been named the new chief executive for the leading Tasmanian medical research charity, the Clifford Craig Foundation.
The foundation's current chief executive, Peter Milne, is set to retire in March 2024 after more than 15 years in the role.
With extensive experience in public relations, communications, and project management, Ms Cahoon is described by the foundation as a driven and accomplished leader.
Clifford Craig Foundation chairman Dr John Batten AM said he was thrilled to welcome Ms Cahoon to the helm of the foundation.
"With her extensive exposure to local and state government networks, fundraising and philanthropic experience, as well as local business, Ms Cahoon will bring much-needed community support to this role," Dr Batten said.
"Outgoing CEO Peter Milne will work alongside Ms Cahoon throughout March to enable a seamless transition into the role, which he has performed so admirably over the past 15 years.
"Peter should be justly proud of the legacy he has left the community of Northern Tasmania."
Ms Cahoon will become only the fifth chief executive to lead the foundation in its 30-year history and only the second woman after its inaugural executive officer - the late Toni Maloney.
"As the newly appointed CEO, I am deeply honoured and enthusiastic about guiding the organisation into an exciting new chapter characterised by innovation, collaboration, community engagement, and impactful philanthropy," Ms Cahoon said.
"At the heart of this is the establishment of our new Research and Innovation Centre. This represents not only a significant milestone but it is also a testament to our commitment to fostering closer ties between the Tasmanian government and Clifford Craig, ensuring best medical practices translate into our local communities.
"In partnership with our dedicated board and exceptionally talented team, my goal is to build upon the foundation's rich legacy of advancing critical research and ensuring that Northern Tasmanians have access to the highest quality hospital and healthcare services available."
