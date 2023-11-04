Alternative $2.3 billion Hobart stadium design knocked back

A $2.3 billion plan for a waterfront stadium in Hobart has been all but ruled out by the state government.
A private consortium fronted by former premier Paul Lennon unveiled the plans last month as an alternative to the government's proposed Macquarie Point stadium.
The 23,000-seat stadium would be built at the neighbouring Regatta Point and include a retractable roof, 450 apartments, a private hospital, and 5000 underground underground car spaces.
On Friday, proponents of the second stadium warned the government that an agreement was needed by Christmas to retain the support of key investors.
However, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has since revealed that the government will forge ahead with its original Macquarie Point proposal, citing a handful of major concerns over the alternative design.
"It's clear that investors see the opportunity that a stadium represents, and the economic benefit that it will bring," Mr Rockliff said.
"The size and complexity of the Regatta Point proposal could expose the Tasmanian government to a range of significant risks, and does not include sufficient detail on a range of critical matters.
"As a result, the government is unable to support the proposal at this time."
The government's concerns about the alternative design included the project's ability to demonstrate financial backing and underwriting, and its ability to acquire or lease the necessary land from existing owners.
There were also contractual concerns (meeting the state's agreement with the AFL) and the need to ensure the project would not negatively impact TasPorts or a known habitat for the endangered spotted handfish.
Sports Minister Nic Street said the government remained committed to delivering a finished Macquarie Point stadium by the end of 2028.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.