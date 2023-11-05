The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Why I'm glad Mitch Starc didn't bowl underarm against the Kiwis

By Brian Wightman
November 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Starc assesses the state of the ball in Australia's World Cup clash with New Zealand. Picture by Getty Images
Mitchell Starc assesses the state of the ball in Australia's World Cup clash with New Zealand. Picture by Getty Images

When it came to sports, my father supported any team other than Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.