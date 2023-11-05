When it came to sports, my father supported any team other than Australia.
And while some may assume that it was because of his English and Northern Irish heritage, this was not the case.
At first, I naively believed that it was to rile up his young and passionate sporting sons who spent every other moment either playing, watching, or listening to any game that was televised.
Furthermore, when it came to the sport of cricket, where family tension resided, he condoned Bodyline, admired Ian Botham, and thought players like Douglas Jardine, Geoffrey Boycott, Tony Greig, Graham Gooch, Sunil Gavaskar, Richard Hadlee, Imran Khan, Martin Crowe, Javed Miandad, and Kapil Dev were all worthy of unwavering support.
Frankly, I'm just glad he didn't live through the 'Sandpapergate' scandal, an unconscionable act where gritty tape was hidden in an Australian's player's pocket to alter the rough side of a cricket ball, because his uncompromising reaction would have been hell on earth for anyone, friend or foe, in earshot.
My first memory of this contrary view occurred when cricket first dominated our thoughts - the Ashes Series of 1982/83 and the Benson and Hedges World Series Cup of the same season, which added New Zealand.
My father had not forgotten the bouncer barrage of the 1970s, particularly the 1974/75 Ashes series, when tearaway slinger, Jeff Thomson and classy fast bowler, Dennis Lillee aimed deliveries at the hearts of the Poms and often higher.
It was intimidatory and dangerous and led to further rule changes, much like the infamous Bodyline Series of 1932/33.
However, and upon reflection, if there is a root of the resentment that my father harboured towards the Australian team, it grew from a triangular series in 1980/81, which included New Zealand and India.
The third game of the best of five final series was played between the Kiwis and Aussies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
This sporting encounter is infamous for just one thing - a 'legal' delivery, bowled in accordance with rules first written in 1744, delivered underarm.
To be more precise, the ball was rolled along the pitch making it impossible for the batsman to gain any leverage to clear the boundary.
And although not against the rules, it was arguably the most despicable act to play out on a field between two international teams perhaps only surpassed by match-fixing and the 'Sandpapergate' scandal.
The outrage was significant, reaching the highest office in the lands with Prime Ministers asked to comment.
Prime Minister of New Zealand, Robert Muldoon, offered: "I described Greg Chappell's actions as an act of cowardice", "I consider it appropriate that the Australian team were wearing yellow", and it was, "the most disgusting episode that I could recall in the history of cricket", while the Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Fraser, described the decision to bowl underarm as "contrary to the traditions of the game".
At the time, the New Zealand players were unaware that underarm was still legal and unsuccessfully protested to the umpires. However, following the incident, the laws were changed, and underarm bowling was outlawed.
More than 40 years later and coincidentally, can you imagine my despair, when on Saturday, October 28 in an ODI World Cup game between Australia and New Zealand, hosted by India, the Kiwis again required six runs off the final ball of the 50th over to win the game.
Australia had scored a mammoth 388 and New Zealand would reply with an equally mammoth 9-383.
"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat," said Spanish philosopher George Santayana.
None of the current players were born on February 1, 1981 yet I am sure, as cricket aficionados, they would have been aware of the underarm furore.
Yet if I am being totally honest, I failed to make the connection that, with the game on a knife's edge, we could again face an international crisis.
And even though the underarm delivery was now outlawed, could there be another way where winning was ensured outside the spirit of the game?
On reflection, my inability to recognise the past was either because I was so engaged in the game, or thankfully I didn't resort to the role of cynic.
But as the game reached its climactic conclusion with one ball remaining, my phone started lighting up with comical messages suggesting that the Australian cricket captain, Pat Cummins, should order Mitchell Starc to bowl underarm to New Zealand batsman, Lockie Ferguson.
Thankfully, a diplomatic incident was averted.
My father's ability to recognise unfairness and his willingness to call it out remains my fondest memory.
The tension that stemmed from provoking the bitterness between rival teams may not be in the same category of positive memories, but it sure did drill me in how to challenge, discuss, and debate controversial topics.
Sports still play a huge role in our family's life and although the acrimony may have subsided, it teaches us about giving of yourself and, most importantly, learning to lose with dignity.
