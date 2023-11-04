Community group 'resurgence' fostering closer ties in Tasmanian communities

Almost four decades after it was founded, Neighbourhood Watch continues to thrive in Tasmania, with 2023 proving to be a bumper year.
Neighbourhood Watch Tasmania president Peter Edwards said while the organisation maintained a focus on crime prevention, there was just as heavy a focus on strengthening community ties.
"It's about helping communities help themselves, but we're not vigilantes," Mr Edwards said.
"Neighbourhood Watch has two primary themes - one is to help communities minimise preventable crime.
"We acknowledge that crime happens and we can't eliminate it, but there are lots of things that members of the community can do to help themselves reduce the likelihood of being a target.
"The other side of the coin is Neighbourhood Watch is very much about connecting people to reduce loneliness and to give them opportunities to engage as a community, but also with the police."
Close ties between the community and police were celebrated at the organisation's recent annual general meeting.
Younger Tasmanians, who had been invited to get involved with the organisation by submitting designs for the 2024 Neighbourhood Watch calendar, had their contributions celebrated.
So too, did several Northern Tasmanian volunteers.
These included Shirley Wiltshire and Jill Strauss who were made honorary life members, and Rhonda Mortimer who was awarded a president's certificate of commendation.
Tasmania Police Constable Marita Osborn was also awarded a president's certificate of commendation, and had also been nominated for the police commissioners' award - given by the peak body Neighbourhood Watch Australasia.
Senior Constable Annabel Shegog was also recognised as runner-up for the police commissioners' award.
Northern District Commander Kate Chambers said Tasmania Police was "incredibly proud" of all officers who gave their time to help create safer communities, as the task was too large for one organisation alone.
"For many years now, Neighbourhood Watch Tasmania has been an invaluable community partner for Tasmania Police with its community-based crime prevention approach that is helping to improve the quality of life within Tasmanian communities," she said.
"Communities that we are a part of as well, both as police officers and local citizens."
Mr Edwards said while some aspects of Neighbourhood Watch were constant over the years, like the relationship with Tasmania Police, others had changed - such as a shift to digital engagement rather than solely relying on face-to-face meetings.
He said this had proven to be beneficial as several new Watches had sprung up, while places like Evandale, Hadspen and Devon Hills continued to be active.
"We are having a bit of a resurgence, with new groups starting up around the state," Mr Edwards said.
"In the past 12 months, we've had about half a dozen new ones, which is significant in one year."
For those wanting to find out more about Neighbourhood Watch Tasmania, November 6 to November 12 is Neighbourhood Watch Week.
The organisation has partnered with Bunnings to host a variety of outreach events at the hardware chain's stores, and Mr Edwards invited anybody curious about crime prevention to come along.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.