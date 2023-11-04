Unlikely duo salvage pride but not points as Raiders come up short

A big unbeaten fourth-innings stand between coach Alistair Taylor and young protégé Ethan Clark wasn't enough to get Greater Northern Raiders home in Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
Two 200-plus innings was sufficient to see North Hobart prevail but there were plenty of positives for the Northern side from the two-day TCA Ground contest.
Raiders' hopes of getting 151 to achieve a first innings lead fell 60 runs short after the Demons had posted 202 all out and the visitors reached 5-51 last Saturday.
Each member of the tail put up a fight but could not kick on as Sam O'Mahony (20), Joe Griffin (19), Aidan O'Connor (21) and Billy Stanlake (16) all reached double figures in a total of 142 and Launceston product Alex Pyecroft completed the excellent figures of 5-50 off 23 overs.
North Hobart declared on 6-205 in their second innings setting Raiders a victory target of 266.
An 81-run first-wicket partnership between Kade Applebee (31) and Corey Murfet (56) took the contest away from the Raiders before captain Jack White added 38 and Pyecroft completed an excellent all-round performance with 32 not out.
O'Mahony and Dravid Rao both recorded figures of 2-43 with Australian international one-day quick Stanlake bowling nine overs for 1-29.
Both keen to forget first-innings golden ducks, opener Brayden DeVries and first-drop Taylor set about building impressive knocks in Raiders' second dig.
DeVries reached 43 off 63 deliveries after fellow opener and first-innings backbone Daniel Murfet had become Pyecroft's latest victim for 17.
Although Miles Barnard went cheaply having scored four in both innings, Taylor joined forces with Sheffield young gun Clark to see their team through to stumps.
Taylor's unbeaten 69 came off 82 balls and featured 10 boundaries while Clark built on his 71-ball 12 in the first innings to reach 30 not out off 47 which included his side's only six.
Taylor was impressed with Clark's resolve last week and had a front-row seat to watch it continue as his side reached 3-168 off 36 overs and the Demons won on first innings..
Raiders women return to Twenty20 action on Sunday with a double-header against Clarence at Kangaroo Bay Oval.
Darren Simmonds' side sit second on the ladder with three wins from four games.
