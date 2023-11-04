Captain carries 'Canes as Knott and Kerr turn up the Heat for visitors

Hobart Hurricanes' over-reliance on the runs of captain Elyse Villani was again exposed as Brisbane Heat cruised to a six-wicket win.
Villani again top-scored as the 'Canes crept to 8-120 meaning the visitors only had to maintain a run-a-ball chase to return to the WBBL top spot, which they managed with ease and 16 balls to spare.
Aside from Villani, only two batters made it into double figures as four were dismissed for just one and another dropped on the same score.
Villani kicked on to an unbeaten 58 after a remarkable run of consistency having hit scores of 38, 39, 39*, 40 and 41 in her previous five innings for the Hurricanes and Tassie Tigers.
However, there was a less impressive step up at no.3 as Bryony Smith reached double figures for the first time in purple but continued her wretched run by adding just 11 to previous contributions of 5, 3, 1, 5 and 1 to boost her WBBL average to 4.33.
Having also failed to take a wicket in four bowling stints, the international all-rounder is closing in on Tymal Mills as the franchise's most disappointing English import.
There was more joy for two Greater Northern Raiders teammates as Ruth Johnston hit 26 off 23 deliveries before Hayley Silver-Holmes took her first WBBL wicket.
Villani's innings masked some familiar batting woes as the Hurricanes lost wickets in four consecutive overs in a mini-collapse of 4-12 which climaxed with the needless run-out of the experienced Naomi Stalenberg.
Charli Knott (2-15 including opener Lizelle Lee with her first ball), Amelia Kerr (2-16) and Courtney Sippel (2-26) led the wicket-taking in a disciplined display by the Heat bowling attack.
Kerr completed a masterful all-round performance by anchoring the successful run-chase with her highest WBBL score.
Despite the competition's leading run-scorer and only century-maker Grace Smith falling to Molly Strano's first ball, Kerr smashed 59 off 43 balls including 10 fours before falling within sight of victory.
At 2-26 the match was still in the balance, but a 57-run third-wicket partnership swung the momentum with former Hurricanes favourite Mignon du Preez contributing an uncharacteristically patient 13 off 24 before becoming Silver-Holmes' first victim.
Knott eventually confirmed victory with her side's only six with no Hurricanes bowlers achieving multiple wickets.
Having named an unchanged squad of 14 for the clash at Bellerive Oval, the Hurricanes welcomed Silver-Holmes back into their starting line-up at the expense of Maisy Gibson.
Jude Coleman's team are scheduled to return to action at 3pm on Thursday when they take on Sydney Thunder at the SCG.
