Man airlifted to hospital from scene of late-night East Coast crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 4 2023 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
Police and other emergency services were called to Lake Road at Lake Leake late on Friday, November 3. File picture
A 42-year-old Northern Midlands man was flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he lost control of a vehicle on Lake Road at Lake Leake.

