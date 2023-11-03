Man airlifted to hospital from scene of late-night East Coast crash

A 42-year-old Northern Midlands man was flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he lost control of a vehicle on Lake Road at Lake Leake.
Tasmania Police said they and other emergency services, including Ambulance Tasmania and the Campbell Town State Emergency Service, were called to the scene about 11.30pm on Friday, November 3.
Investigators believe the man lost control of the vehicle on a right hand bend in the gravel road and crashed into a tree.
Emergency service crews worked to free the man from the crashed vehicle, before taking him to the air ambulance.
Police investigations into the crash are ongoing, and investigators said anybody with information should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania 1800 333 000.
