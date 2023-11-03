The Examiner
George Town man punched pregnant partner because she didn't want him at birth

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 4 2023 - 6:30am
A George Town man threw a tantrum and punched his pregnant partner when she told him she preferred to have a female friend at the birth of their second child.

