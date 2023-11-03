George Town man punched pregnant partner because she didn't want him at birth

A George Town man threw a tantrum and punched his pregnant partner when she told him she preferred to have a female friend at the birth of their second child.
Jade Jetson-Scott 27 pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a pregnant woman on July 28, 2021.
Crown prosecutor Matt Hills said that Jetson-Scott's partner was 35 weeks pregnant when they discussed the birth of their second child.
The discussion came during COVID-19 and under regulations only one person was able to be present.
Jetson-Scott's partner nominated a female friend which prompted a rant from Jetson Scott who then punched a hole in the wall.
He then punched her in the stomach with his right fist saying he hoped both her and the baby would die.
Mr Hills said the discussion transferred outside where Jetson Scott broke a spotlight and then snatched his partner's mobile phone and threw it on the roof of the house.
He then put both hands around her throat and pushed her onto the bonnet of a car.
In a statement to police the partner said she was scared and that it felt like Jetson-Scott had his hands around her throat for a really long time.
"Jade called me a dog," she said.
The court heard that Jetson Scott spent 13 days in custody after the assaults.
He said Jetson Scott had a poor record generally and two convictions for common assault and a number for breaching family violence orders.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said Jetson Scott also had a firearm allegation due to be heard in the Supreme Court and a further breach of a family violence order.
Ms Flanagan said that following the assault a family violence order had been put in place which meant he was banned from George Town and estranged from his family support network.
She said that her instruction was that Jetson-Scott's partner slapped him across the face and he struck back.
She said the sentence should be backdated to April 1 2023 to take into account time served.
Acting Justice David Porter adjourned sentencing until November 9 at 4.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.