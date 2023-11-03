Judge asked to take leave until further notice over 'significant matter'

A Supreme Court Judge has been asked to stand down by the Chief Justice Alan Blow AO over a significant matter.
Attorney General and Justice Minister Guy Barnett released a short statement at 2.25pm Friday.
"Today I met with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in relation to a significant matter involving a Judge," he said.
"The Chief Justice has asked the Judge to take leave until further notice.
"As Attorney-General, I take this matter very seriously and will consider any further action as appropriate."
The Judge's leave comes at an inopportune time for the Supreme Court of Tasmania which had a backlog of 717 cases at June 30, 2023.
Some defendants are waiting more than four years for trial.
In recent years Tasmania's Supreme Court normally has had seven judges and two acting judges.
Mr Barnett recently took over the Attorney General's role from Elise Archer.
