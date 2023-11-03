'Unpacking money troubles': a new forum to understand women's financial issues

"Unpacking Money Problems", a new forum from the Women's Legal Service wants to understand how women in Launceston are experiencing financial issues, particularly in the context of domestic violence.
Women's Legal Service Finance Literacy Officer Verity Quill said the upcoming forum would be open to "anybody who would like to have a voice about what's going on for women when it comes to their financial situation."
While there is also a lens of domestic violence, Ms Quill who's organising the event, said she wants to see anybody who wants to share their experience about "what they're seeing in the community at grassroots."
Ms Quill has approached people from a wide range of sectors such as real estate agents, politicians and the council to come and share what they've observed.
"I would like to know what's happening in Launceston, so that in the next four years, we can develop resources specifically for people here, around what their needs are, when it comes to building financial capability for women and girls."
Women's Legal Service CEO Yvette Cehtel said the organisation was keen for women "from this community to tell us what resources they want so that we can develop them and co-design them with women."
An unnamed philanthropist has provided funding for the Women's Legal Service to create resources for women on money issues.
Ms Cehtel said some of the issues the organisation came across through its hotline were things like creditcard debt and leases.
A woman might be named on a lease for a property that man has damaged and "she get's left with the debt."
"That's a common feature with family violence presentations," she said.
"Credit cards can be the same," Ms Cehtel said. "
So it can be in her name but there's joint cards that have been racked up by both parties."
Ms Quill said she had seen women coming to the service who were staying in domestic violence situations because they did not have the financial knowledge to leave.
While this has always been an important issue, the organisation is able to hold this important forum now because of the funding it has received from a philanthropist and the department of Premier, Ms Cehtel said.
The resources will be developed from the feedback that comes from the forum, she said.
"And so that's why we're encouraging women from all walks of life to come along and to provide their perspective on it. "
The "Unpacking Money Troubles" event will be held on 14 November from 10-11:30am at 56 Charles Street. To register contact the Women's Legal Service.
