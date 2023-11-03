The Examiner
'Unpacking money troubles': a new forum to understand women's financial issues

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated November 3 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 4:36pm
"Unpacking Money Problems", a new forum from the Women's Legal Service wants to understand how women in Launceston are experiencing financial issues, particularly in the context of domestic violence.

