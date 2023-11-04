The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Albanese government's bulk billing changes are good but could be better

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
November 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

The Albanese government's medicare bulk billing laws are excellent, but they could be better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.