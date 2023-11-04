Albanese government's bulk billing changes are good but could be better

The changes to bulk billing incentives in Australia are a step in the right direction to improve access to healthcare for vulnerable patients. The broader issues in the healthcare system and the concerns of middle-class Australians have a better chance of getting addressed if general practitioners embrace these changes. Our medical practitioners and the general public who visit them should take advantage of them, try to make them work as well as possible, but campaign for them to be improved upon. After all, the insistence on perfection often prevents the implementation of good improvements, and these are good improvements to our health system.