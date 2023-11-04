This 'local hero' proves small gestures make a big difference

Robyn Flittner is one of our quiet achievers.
Kind, driven, and a staunch advocate for refugees and women's empowerment, she's profoundly influenced thousands of lives through her volunteer work.
Because of this, Ms Flittner has been nominated for 2024 Australian of the Year Tasmanian Local Hero.
"When I first realised someone had nominated me, I was quite overwhelmed," she said.
"It is really nice to be acknowledged, and it is quite an honour, but I don't do what I do for accolades.
"I'm just one of many people who help and support people in our community."
Before taking on her current role assisting families in crisis as a family group conference facilitator, Ms Flittner was a teacher in Tasmania's north.
From 2005 to 2014, Ms Flittner taught and managed the English as an Additional Language program, supporting young people and families from refugee backgrounds.
It was here that she noticed the gaps in care faced by refugee women and thought, "We can do something to fix this".
"I was helping to manage the program, and these wonderful teachers were doing magnificent work with our young people, but it was the women and families who were saying, 'We need more help'," she said.
"And so in 2015, along with some other like-minded people who wanted to help, we formed the Women's Friendship Group (WFG)."
The WFG helps people from refugee backgrounds settle in Launceston and become a part of local life.
"It's important to remember people from a refugee background did not choose to leave their homeland and their families," she said.
"Their stories are not the same as migrants who chose to come to this beautiful place for a better life, for job opportunities, or our pristine environment.
"It is difficult to imagine landing in a new place and be expected to learn a new language and somehow navigate a completely system of laws and expectations?"
Ms Flittner said while it is not easy for refugees, it is easy for the community to come together to support each other.
"Small gestures make a big difference," she said.
"Smile! Say hello, and be friendly.
"I had a friend, about 15 years ago, a gentleman from Sierra Leone, and I asked him, 'Well, so what's so good about being in Launceston?' And he said, 'People smile at you, and nobody is trying to shoot me'.
"And that really says it all, you know, just be friendly."
Ms Flittner said it was important to understand that we have far more in common than we have differences.
"Our differences are obvious," she said.
"They bring the amazing vibrancy of their music, dance, clothing, fabulous style, and delicious food.
"But it is our similarities that really matter."
