Man drank six litres of wine and took drugs before beating up father

A 32-year-old man who was drunk and on drugs bashed his father because he would not lend him money, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Joshua Stephen Olding of no fixed address pleaded guilty to a count of Criminal Code assault on December 2, 2022.
On September 11 Olding was released from jail after a magistrate deemed he had served sufficient time for eight counts of offensive behaviour.
However, he was arrested a few days later on September 21 when an arrest warrant was issued after he failed to turn up in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Crown prosecutor Amit Sharma said Olding was 31 and his father 54 at the time Olding called at his father's Prospect home about 9.30pm.
Mr Olding's father went to the door and his son was at the bottom of some stairs. He had consumed six litres of goon [cask wine] and was on drugs.
Mr Sharma said Olding first spat at the complainant and then threw a terracotta pot hitting his father in the torso.
When Mr Olding slumped to his knees his son punched him to the head.
"The complainant scruffed the accused and they both fell to the ground," Mr Sharma said.
He said Mr Olding fell awkwardly causing him to roll his ankle.
He said the complainant suffered grazes to the face and leg, a broken right ankle and a fractured left foot.
"The complainant was required to use a wheelchair and had both feet in moonboots for ten weeks," Mr Sharma said.
In a victim impact statement Mr Olding said he had missed three months work becuse of the injuries.
In 2010 Olding was sentenced to two and half years jail for an aggravated burglary and for causing grievous bodily harm when he was one of five men who went to a house in Trevallyn and beat up an 18-year-old.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said Olding had a fraught relationship with his father and had moved out of home at the age of 13 years.
She said he accepted that his conduct was appalling.
She said he would like to have apologised face to face to his father but knew it was not possible.
Acting Justice David Porter remanded him in custody and adjourned sentencing until November 15.
