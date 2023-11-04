Iconic Launceston business featured on new Spirit ships

The comfort of something iconically Launceston will greet passengers on the new Spirit of Tasmania ships.
Set to arrive from Finland in early and late 2024, Spirit of Tasmania IV and V will be decked out with 350 pure wool rugs from Waverley Woollen Mills.
Widely recognised as one of Northern Tasmania's longest-running businesses, Waverley made quilts for Spirit of Tasmania I about 20 years ago, and has also previously supplied products to Qantas.
The Spirit's order comprises 300 travel rugs for guests travelling in business class recliners, and 50 superfine merino throws for the deluxe cabins.
Penny Rundle, Waverley's partnerships and growth manager, said the contract would give incoming Spirit passengers a taste of Tasmania before they ever step foot in the state.
"Many people who are long-term residents of Tasmania know about Waverley, but visitors often find out about us," she said.
"So it's a really great way of us getting our name out to new customers but also promoting Tasmania."
The contract continues an exciting period for Waverley, which boasts the honour of being Australia's oldest continually-operating woollen mill and has a 150th anniversary looming on the horizon.
Meanwhile, a multimillion-dollar expansion launched last year detailed plans to increase its 35-strong workforce five-fold by 2027.
"We continue to be a 100 per cent Australian-owned company," Mrs Rundle said.
"We are incredibly proud that Waverley will be represented on the new vessels."
The two new ships will also have a special North-West connection courtesy of 6000-plus lineal metres of celery top pine, sourced from near Lake Pieman, which will be used as feature wall cladding.
Spirit of Tasmania I and II will be sold when the two new ferries arrive.
Spirit of Tasmania III was sold when the Devonport to Sydney route ended in 2006 and remains in service in Europe.
