Goosebumps as Launceston's tail-enders hang on in thrilling contest

You couldn't help but feel nervous for Launceston number 11 batter Ed Faulkner as he walked out to meet his teammate Jonah Cooper at the crease on Saturday.
The Lions were 9-192 and needed five runs to claw in Latrobe's 8-196 with three overs remaining.
Faulkner kept out ball one and it wasn't long before Demons bowler Dan Laver made a critical error.
He bowled a wide and two byes followed as the ball raced past the wicket-keeper and the Lions were suddenly on 195 in their one-dayer at NTCA no. 1.
Faulkner was on strike and pulled the ball cleanly as his Lions teammates in the grandstand were yelling "run, run, run".
As he strode back for the second run, Faulkner raised his fist in the air and there was a resounding applause from the group.
It was celebration perhaps loaded with meaning as the Lions had lost two close Greater Northern Cup games earlier in the season.
You could see the relief on coach Heath Clayton's face as he reflected on the final overs.
"Tense is the right word," he said with a smile.
"For 10 and 11 to get the job done, it doesn't matter who is batting it's always nerve-racking when it gets that close so it's just good to get one of the close ones to go our way."
He was proud of how the tail-enders hung in there.
The Lions, who still needed 14 runs, looked in trouble when captain and classy batter Cam Lynch was run out on 43 by a Callan Morse direct hit.
"It was just around having a bit of trust in their own ability and there were a lot of nervous blokes waiting to go in," Clayton said.
"It's just trust the process, the process will work."
The coach added the triumph was great for camaraderie.
"It's always nice to win a close game, it brings the team together as well, it's a good bonding thing," he said.
"When you hit those winning runs, everyone is up and about and there were a couple of ex-players floating about."
The Lions will take on Riverside on Sunday who also enjoyed a round-five win.
They comfortably accounted for Wynyard at home with their 9-180 proving too much for the visitors who finished on 134.
Westbury won the most-anticipated match of the round, cruising to an away victory against Ulverstone.
Joel Lloyd hit a half-century and the tail wagged to take the victors to 170 before they kept Ulverstone to 99.
Mowbray upset Devonport with a tidy bowling effort led by Ishang Shah (5-14) and James Storay (4-34).
The Eagles reeled in the Orions' 155 with ease as Thomas Dwyer (64) and Spencer Hayes (42) finished unbeaten on the coast.
Burnie chased down South Launceston's 9-171 in 49.3 overs at West Park Oval.
