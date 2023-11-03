LGH hit with third suspected gastroenteritis outbreak in 3 months

The Launceston General Hospital (LGH) is in lockdown after a suspected gastroenteritis outbreak, the third outbreak to occur in the past three months.
The Department of Health has confirmed several patients on Ward 5A have developed gastro-like symptoms.
The ward is closed to new admissions and visitors with no timeline on when it will be safe to reopen.
A Department of Health spokesperson said visitors may be granted an exemption to visit on compassionate grounds.
"We are working with staff and patients to ensure they have the support they need and services are available," the Department of Health spokesperson said.
"And we are working with our staff to ensure safety and continuity of care for our patients."
The Department of Health said they are working with the hospital to improve infection control measures.
"Outbreak management strategies in place at the LGH include infection control measures including enhanced cleaning, limiting patient and staff movement around the hospital, and use of personal protective equipment," the Department of Health spokesperson said.
In the meantime, community members have been urged only to visit the LGH's emergency department "if it is an emergency" and reconsider attending the hospital for non-urgent health needs.
"The safety of our patients is our priority, and we encourage all visitors who have gastroenteritis-like symptoms to not visit patients at the hospital," the Department of Health spokesperson said.
"Gastroenteritis-like symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, and diarrhoea."
Alternatives to attending the emergency department include Launceston after-hours GP services, Launceston Medical Centre's urgent care clinic, pharmacies, or make a free call to Healthdirect on 1800 022 222.
