Jordans' appeal against Shane Barker murder conviction delayed to 2024

The Swansea couple convicted of murdering their ex-son in law Shane Barker in 2009 have had the clock restarted in relation to an appeal against conviction.
The appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeal by Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 69, will not be heard until next year.
The couple appeared in the Supreme Court in Hobart after a delay because the Tasmanian Prison Service bus was late in its trip from Risdon Prison.
Ms Jordan's defence lawyer Fran McCracken told Justice Stephen Estcourt that she was going to handle the appeal because of a difficulty finding a barrister to conduct the appeal despite a lot of effort.
Ms McCracken told the court she was also appearing on behalf of Rae and Partners lawyer Olivia Jenkins.
She said Ms Jenkins had secured Hobart barrister Todd Kovacic to conduct the appeal on behalf of Mr Jordan.
In July the court heard that the Legal Aid Commission had delayed a decision on funding of the Jordans' appeal.
The Legal Aid Commission of Tasmania would not comment on whether they were funding the appeal.
Justice Estcourt ordered that a joint appeal book be lodged with the court in eight weeks with an appellants submission four weeks later and a respondent's submission a further four weeks later.
Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC asked Justice Estcourt to order that the appeals be conducted together.
The Swansea couple were jailed for 22 years after being found guilty by a Supreme Court jury after a 12 week trial.
In sentencing Justice Robert Pearce said the couple were motivated by a wish to remove Mr Barker from the lives of their daughter Rachel Jordan and their then five-year-old granddaughter Sophie Barker.
He said Mr Jordan fired the fatal shot while Mr Barker, 36, was on the ground in the driveway of his Campbell Town home.
Justice Pearce said that about 7pm on August 2, 2009 Mr Jordan shot Mr Barker four times with a .22 pump action rifle equipped with a silencer and using less noisy subsonic bullets.
Despite being critically wounded, Mr Barker, 36, was able to get inside his home, but died shortly after.
Mr Jordan gathered three cartridge cases, but left a fourth case behind - which became critical ballistic evidence in the trial.
The murder weapon, an unregistered .22 which belonged to Mrs Jordan's father Noel Jetson, was never found.
He said Noelene Jordan was guilty of murder because the couple were " in it together" in what the prosecution said was a "pre-planned execution".
The court heard that the Jordans lied to police about their whereabouts on the night of the murder saying they were at Swansea.
However, police found that their mobile phone travelled up the Midland Highway to the Launceston suburb of Youngtown and pinged off a Telstra tower when they sent a message saying "all good down here" .
A cold case unit under detective sergeant Mark Lopes found a number of witnesses who had heard Cedric Jordan make threats about Mr Barker.
Police also matched a .22 shell casing from the Jordan's Central Highlands shack to one found at Mr Barker's home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.