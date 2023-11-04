Another cloud over government accountability after Meg Webb claims

In the Legislative Council on Tuesday the Hon Meg Webb MLC named 22 individuals and a number of government agencies against whom the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings could possibly have made adverse findings or findings of misconduct under S19 and S18 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act.
Many people including the Premier have attacked Meg Webb for ostensibly maligning the individuals and agencies. And indeed those individuals and agencies will feel as if their reputations are now under a cloud.
But whilst there may be a cloud, that cloud was formed by the Commission and then exacerbated by the Governments own inactions, including those of the Premier in his statement in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.
The statement by Meg Webb simply restated much of the Commission findings namely that for a variety of reasons the Commission was unable to properly investigate a number of individuals and agencies where adverse findings or findings of misconduct may (or may not) have been made.
The constraints faced by the Commission are outlined in the Report Summary pp25-26, Chapter One pp13-17 and Chapter 23 pp319-321.
On my reading, neither the Commission nor Meg Webb claimed that adverse findings or misconduct had been investigated and 'proved' but rather the process of inquiry was truncated in part by the actions of the State. Entirely legal actions of course and based on fundamental principles including procedural fairness. So to be clear there may be nothing to see here.
But the consequence according to the Commission was they were unable to hold people to account for their actions in a transparent manner - the basic role of the Commission. So the cloud was formed.
Much of the Report is about flawed systems and how those systems meant to protect children failed them.
The extent to which such failures could be related to the actions or inactions of individuals or agencies and the extent to which individuals or agencies could have or should have acted differently is what the Commission inquired into but not as widely as they would have wished.
Therefore, the very basic democratic principles of all relevant people and agencies being held to account and being seen to be held to account were abrogated.
Since the individuals and agencies have not been able to give an account or be held to account it is not transparent whether or how the recommendations of the Commission effectively address the individual and systemic risks that may have been identified.
The failure here is partly the fault of the Government by not immediately initiating an open and transparent process for lifting the cloud. There may be nothing to see here but Tasmanians don't know.
Rather than blaming the Commission for not doing its job and Meg Webb for making public the names in the Report the Premier needs to finally explain how the issues raised by the Commission are now going to be addressed.
Professor David Adams University of Tasmania
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.