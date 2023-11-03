TikToks and threats: Mother speaks out on alleged bullying at Riverside High

A former Riverside High School student's mother has criticised the school's inability to address bullying following an alleged assault at the high school this week.
Police say they are investigating the alleged assault involving a group, which led to a youth receiving injuries and having to receive treatment at Launceston General Hospital.
Police were called to an altercation on Wednesday, November 1, at about 3.20pm, "between parties known to each other."
"A youth received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident and was treated at the Launceston General Hospital," police said.
Riverside High School's principal sent a letter to parents dated November 2 about the incident.
"During school hours on Wednesday, November 1, there was an incident that resulted in a student being significantly injured," the letter said.
"We appreciate and acknowledge the actions of the staff and students who were able to remain calm so that staff could manage the situation."
"Student and staff safety is the highest priority for our schools," the letter said.
"The Department has in place detailed protocols relating to school incidents and security, including student and staff safety."
The letter encourages parents whose children are anxious or requiring support to contact the school.
The Department of Education said "student safety is the highest priority for the department, with all possible measures taken to provide students with a safe and supportive learning environment.
"Our department was made aware of this incident very promptly and has been working with the leadership team in their response."
"All allegations of inappropriate behaviour in schools are taken very seriously and immediately investigated."
However the mother of a former Riverside High School student has expressed disappointment in the school's ability to respond to bullying and violence.
The mother, who did not want to be named for her child's safety, said that she moved her child from the school after they received threats and experienced bullying over several months which the school was unable to resolve.
She said her child was physically threatened which eventually escalated to threats of being stabbed.
The Examiner has seen correspondence sent to her from Riverside High School in response to her complaints of bullying.
She said her family were shaken by the alleged assault this week, believing that her child could have been a target of the latest incident.
"We have spent numerous hours in meetings with the school with no outcome," she said.
"We have even had to collect [the child] following the school reporting concerns for [their] safety and feared other students assaulting [them] without police being called."
She said the school's response was to have "restorative practices" between her child and the bullies.
The children would go into a room with a teacher and talk about happened, how they felt, have an opportunity to apologise and move forward.
But she said there many "restorative" attempts with the same children who continued their behaviour and "it just wasn't effective".
The incident had a significant impact on her child's mental health and she wanted to see more awareness around the impact of bullying and how bullying was taking place on social media platforms.
While at Riverside, she said her child was bullied in TikTok videos and in group chats on Snapchat where they were verbally abused.
She reported the online bullying to the e-Safety Commissioner.
The Examiner has seen a letter from the e-Safety Commission saying the matter had been reported to TikTok which had decided to remove the whole account that had posted the videos.
Police have asked anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact Launceston CIB on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.