The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TikToks and threats: Mother speaks out on alleged bullying at Riverside High

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
November 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former Riverside High School student's mother has criticised the school's inability to address bullying following an alleged assault at the high school this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.