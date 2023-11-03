Ollington's AFL Draft hopes gain traction as top talent scout weighs in

As the 2023 AFL Draft draws closer, Health Ollington has landed on the radar of one of the national competition's top talent scouts.
The 18-year-old joins fellow Coastal product Geordie Payne in drawing praise from AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan, with Ollington named among the draft guru's top small and medium forward prospects.
Noted for his "outstanding" performance when representing the Allies this year, the Tasmania Devils vice-captain's overall consistency was also lauded.
"[Heath] was outstanding when given an opportunity to represent the Allies, seizing the moment with 21 disposals, seven marks and a goal to be one of his team's best against Victoria Metro," Sheehan said.
"[He] had a very consistent year with the Tasmania Devils in the Coates Talent League where he averaged 15.6 disposals and 5.4 marks as well as kicking 23 goals for the team which finished first place on the ladder."
Having again put his talent on display at the Victorian draft combine in Melbourne on October, 8, Ollington's skills also caught Sheehan's eye.
[Heath] was outstanding when given an opportunity to represent the Allies, seizing the moment with 21 disposals, seven marks and a goal to be one of his team's best against Victoria Metro.- AFL Talent Ambassador, Kevin Sheehan
"[He is a] medium forward who presents particularly well as a marking target with his mobility, strong hands and courage," he said.
Ollington featured in Sheehan's latest list alongside 24 other state and national combine participants, with Tasmania's Jack Callinan also named.
Kicking 30 goals across 17 games this year with the Devils, Allies and Australian under 18 team, Sheehan said the 18-year-old "turns his opponents inside out with his change of direction and evasiveness to create scoring opportunities".
The 2023 AFL Draft will be held on Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21, with the rookie draft to get underway the following day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.