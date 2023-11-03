Fly-in, fly-out doctors costing taxpayers millions, says Labor

Tasmanian taxpayers spent more than $68.2 million on fly-in, fly-out doctors in the past 12 months, according to figures released under state Right to Information (RTI) laws.
Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said the RTI data revealed the government spent almost twice as much on medical locums than it did last year.
In the 2021-2022 financial year the state spent $38.2 million on locums, and in 2020-2021 $33 million was spent.
"Tasmania's health budget simply can't afford $68 million on locums," Ms Dow said.
"This government committed to reducing funding spent on locums over many years, and it's increased astoundingly to $68 million.
"This government continues to spend money and nothing changes for Tasmanians."
Ms Dow said she understood the use of locum doctors in Tasmania was necessary to ensure the continued delivery of essential health services.
However, Ms Dow questioned if the government was doing enough to retain and recruit healthcare workers.
"This is an outrageous use of money," Ms Dow said.
"That $68 million that could be used to provide better paid conditions for doctors across our health system.
"It could be used to design a really good and effective attraction and retention policy.
"The government has no clear Workforce Development Policy at all."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government had been working with unions to improve health services and recruit health workers.
"We have just struck a very good wage deal with doctors and nurses, and that has been welcomed by the AMA and by the ANMF as well," Mr Rockliff said.
"And that points to a very good pathway forward for, not only for retention of key staff, but also attracting people to work here in Tasmania as well."
