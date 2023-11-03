The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

Fly-in, fly-out doctors costing taxpayers millions, says Labor

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
November 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmanian taxpayers spent more than $68.2 million on fly-in, fly-out doctors in the past 12 months, according to figures released under state Right to Information (RTI) laws.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.