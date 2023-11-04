Is that seaweed in my beer? Tassie brewing partnership fighting climate change

When you think of a good brew, seaweed doesn't always come to mind.
But it's the lifeblood of Tasmanian eco-tech company Sea Forest, who partnered with 4 Pines Brewing Co to release a pilsner that's fighting back against climate change.
Sea Forest farm and harvest Asparagopsis, a type of red algae with unique characteristics enabling it to breakdown enzymes in livestock when consumed that would normally create methane.
The seaweed supplement when fed to cows reduces their methane emissions by up to 98 per cent.
4 Pines environment and social impact advisor Sarah Turner said they were excited to explore how Sea Forest's "innovative solution to address climate change" by reducing agricultural emissions, could be applied to the brewing industry.
"As brewers we produce a lot of spent grain which is used in the brewing process initially, and that is diverted from landfill and fed to cattle," Ms Turner said.
"We thought it would be pretty special if we could find a way in which we could infuse Asparagopsis mix into it through a spent grain to help reduce methane emissions within farming."
She said the result was a clean, crisp refreshing pilsner.
"I guess when you're thinking about putting seaweed in a beer, you're not really knowing what to expect," she said.
"We have included a Tasmanian hop, which adds a lychee, fruity characteristic in there and a slight umami and salty tone that's come through from the addition of the nori seaweed."
Ms Turner said many "incredible conversations" start over a beer, and this one was no different.
"We feel like it's a really unique opportunity to get Aussies asking, why is there seaweed in my beer? And to go down the rabbit hole and learn about what Sea Forest are doing.
"It's a real social way to engage Aussies on climate change."
The beer is a limited edition brew, and is currently stocked in Dan Murphy's and BWS.
