Evandale's 200-year-old 'Woodlands' property for sale

One of Tasmania's oldest homes is for sale in the character town of Evandale.
The 1823 convict-built home 'Woodlands' hit the market last week, and has already compelled several mainland buyers to book flights to inspect it.
The property is just two minutes from the Evandale township, but has fascinated many passers-by with its long, tree-lined driveway that hides the house from the road.
"It's one of those properties that has intrigued people for quite a long time," said selling agent Dominic Romeo, of Circa Heritage and Lifestyle.
"It's set quite a way back from the road, behind the long drive of oaks and elm trees and you can just see a glimpse of a white house through the trees.
"It's the setting, the position that's really capturing people's hearts."
The property was part of a 350-acre plot granted to police officer James Hortle on June 30, 1823.
Work soon began to construct the two-storey building that now comprises the middle section of the home.
The property was later owned by the Gibsons, who also held the Pleasant Banks homestead, and spent many decades in the von Stiglietz family.
The large living room extension on the right of the property is believed to have been added about 100 years ago, while an extension to the opposite wing is more recent.
New owners bought the seven-acre property in 2016 and have restored the interiors, roof and plumbing.
The home is expected to attract offers in the vicinity of $1.6 million.
"It's attracting a lot of people because it's kind of everyone's dream to have the early house that sits at the end of a long driveway," Mr Romeo said.
"We've had quite a lot of strong interest locally ... but I have [also] had very strong interest from Brisbane and Sydney and Melbourne as well."
The four-bedroom home is not on the heritage register, however, Mr Romeo said prospective buyers were keen to keep the property as is.
"There's some nice trees there and there's certainly room to develop a beautiful garden," he said.
"Especially with the views of Ben Lomond and Western Tiers, it's a magical setting."
