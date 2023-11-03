The Examiner
Spotting disability in kids a task not all teachers trained for

IB
By Isabel Bird
November 3 2023 - 11:21am
Government releases KMPG review of the Educational Adjustments Model
Not all school leaders or teachers in Tasmania understand inclusive teaching practices, or have the skills to effectively support students with disabilities, according to a new education report.

