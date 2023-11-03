WE PLAY sport. We don't play hospitals.
Sport is a game. Health is not a game. It should not have to be played against a new stadium in Hobart.
We have the oldest, sickest population in Tasmania with most of the worst health outcomes in Australia.
It is a sign of weakness that it has ever got to this point where the VFL can dictate how we, yes all of us, spend our money here in Tasmania.
Premier Rockliff, please show some integrity. Go and ask those working at the LGH and other hospitals why they cannot cope with their funding model. I'm told it takes 12 days just to get a specialist's report written.
And as for the fire levy changes. Give up on it if it can't be done cost neutral.
Clive Scott, Grindelwald
WHAT an excellent article from Rob Shaw (The Examiner, 31 October) about the fiasco with Parks and Wildlife Service introducing a new shuttle bus fee for visitors at Cradle Mountain.
Rob imagines how the originator of the national park there, Gustav Weindorfer, would have reacted to this pettiness - by 'turning in his grave'. I agree.
Gustav would have been appalled that a $15 per person bus fee for the short ten-minute drive is now required to visit Dove Lake at Cradle Mountain.
This new fee is on top of the mandatory national park pass that all visitors are required to purchase.
Something is not right here and smells like a double dipping tourism tax.
The $27 million Visitors Centre is like a cement mausoleum or bomb shelter and is completely unwelcoming. Rob Shaw calls the site a result of "lame misgovernance". I couldn't agree more.
Over the years the chronically under-funded PWS has done an excellent job of managing the park's tracks, high visitation numbers and the natural resources of Cradle Mountain.
The shuttle bus service has been an excellent way to safely and efficiently get visitors to Dove Lake, however bus fare (introduced with no public consultation) is a failure of its otherwise good intentions by the Department.
I say drop the silly idea of this bus fare and use the ample funds raised each year by the 300,000 visitors to the park to ensure that a free bus service is included in the park pass fee that everyone pays.
Don Defenderfer, Launceston
ANYONE else find it interesting, and rather ironic, that just at the point in history where we are coming to understand the role of viral infections in the aetiology of chronic disease of all kinds, and also the point in history where our technology and systems are good enough to really control it, we choose to let a novel, multi-system coronavirus repeatedly infect the entire globe? Strange, isn't it?
Still, we've minimised the immediate term economic damage to a few chosen sectors of the economies of some countries. And that's what really counts.
James Newton, Newstead
IF YOU think the look out on Talbot Rd hill is the highest point in Launceston you are very, very close, but no cigar.
Unfortunately, for those wishing the best available observation point from the city of Launceston and the Tamar Valley, the tops of the trees closely surrounding the 1935 erected concrete tower are taller and all but completely obliterate the 360 degree outlook from the Launceston City Council-built concrete structure rendering it unfit for purpose.
The good news is the fix is simple, cheap, quick, easy and, with lengthening days and warmer climes approaching fast, a mouth watering summer treat for locals and tourists alike is awaiting.
Internet reviews of the lookout for the past decade are unanimous from visitors decrying the trees obliterating a spectacular panorama which could serve the entire city, citizens and transients well.
Open the view up again to the world - get rid of the branches spoiling the spectacle and make everyone happy.
It is only in this sad state because of neglect on the part of the overseers and is long overdue for application of positive action to correct the situation.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
IN RESPONSE to Sacred Heart creates musical playground to remember a beloved music teacher (The Examiner, November 3):
What a beautiful way to remember such an inspiring teacher.
Laura Beaumont, Launceston
