Weekly wrap: Do we embrace 'American' holidays in Launceston?

Halloween has come and gone for another year. It has become common in Australia now to celebrate the day as Americans do with kids dressing up, door knocking neighbours and trick or treating.
I do distinctly remember one Halloween evening back in Brisbane about a decade ago.
Some local children had rearranged my letter box and those of my neighbours with baseball and cricket bats on a night about a week before Halloween. I recognised one of those kids when they knocked on my door to trick or treat on Halloween. Instead of giving him some lollies I went to the kitchen and retrieved a stale slice of bread I had ready for the compost heap and threw it into his treat bag. "Hey! That's not a treat mister," he loudly exclaimed. To which I replied, "It is for me kid!"
Many do question if we should celebrate Halloween at all. It is a bit of fun, goodness knows we need a bit of levity with all that is going on in the world. I am not fussed either way what do you think?
Now onto the news.
This week Stephanie Dalton told us how thousands of Tasmanians will now find it easier to access affordable healthcare as bulk billing incentives. Steph also followed up with the Tasmania AMA president who praised the plan but said he had concerns with the changes.
Summer will be here soon and Hamish Geale told us some good news.
Hamish also took us into a new world with secret doors with this story.
On a sadder note Benjamin Seeder tells us why why Tasmanians are poorer and sicker than the rest of the country.
Joe Colbrook tells us CBD safety remains a priority for Launceston's police officers despite an increase in the number of serious offences committed by youth.
And finally, I am a massive Beatles fan. I have been to mecca (Abbey Road studios) and walked across the crossing outside the studio (with hundreds of others on the day) replicating the famous Abbey Road album cover. So the news of a one more Beatles song filled me with joy. I hope it does for you too.
