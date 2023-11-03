Weekly wrap: Do we embrace 'American' holidays in Launceston?

Some local children had rearranged my letter box and those of my neighbours with baseball and cricket bats on a night about a week before Halloween. I recognised one of those kids when they knocked on my door to trick or treat on Halloween. Instead of giving him some lollies I went to the kitchen and retrieved a stale slice of bread I had ready for the compost heap and threw it into his treat bag. "Hey! That's not a treat mister," he loudly exclaimed. To which I replied, "It is for me kid!"