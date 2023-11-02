Launceston's Cataract Gorge pool open for summer season

The Cataract Gorge pool has opened for summer.
The popular swimming spot had its fencing reinstalled in recent weeks and has been refilled with water.
Lifeguards will patrol the area from December 1, between 11am and 4pm each day.
This year's opening comes about six weeks earlier than last season, when floods kept the pool closed until shortly before Christmas.
The Lilydale Swimming Pool will also open on December 1, and have lifeguards on patrol from the same date.
City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood reminded parents to actively supervise all children under 11, and to keep children under six within reach.
"We hope the Launceston community makes the most of these great swimming facilities, and that everyone enjoys the summer weather ahead," Mr Garwood said.
