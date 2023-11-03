The Examiner
Tasmanian firefighters deployed to help NSW bushfire effort

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
November 3 2023 - 11:03am
Firefighters Josh Mulchay, David Leppard, Matthew Lowe, John Tanton, Brendan Woodbury, Peter Lucas, Scott Adams, Todd Bennetto prepare to leave the state. Picture supplied/ Tasmania Police
Firefighters Josh Mulchay, David Leppard, Matthew Lowe, John Tanton, Brendan Woodbury, Peter Lucas, Scott Adams, Todd Bennetto prepare to leave the state. Picture supplied/ Tasmania Police

A team of 20 Tasmanians has been deployed to help fight bushfires in New South Wales.

