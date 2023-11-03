Tasmanian firefighters deployed to help NSW bushfire effort

A team of 20 Tasmanians has been deployed to help fight bushfires in New South Wales.
Fires have ravaged Northern NSW and Queensland in recent days, destroying more than 50 homes in Tara.
Dozens of fires are still burning.
The Tasmanian contingent left Hobart Airport on Friday morning as part of the National Resource Sharing Centre, which has requested assistance from across the country.
Tasmania Fire Service deputy chief officer Matt Lowe said the team included 11 TFS staff, 10 of whom are volunteers, five Sustainable Timber Tasmania representatives, and four Parks and Wildlife staff.
"It is estimated that the deployment will be for a period of seven days," Mr Lowe said.
"While we deploy personnel to assist our interstate counterparts, it's timely for Tasmanians to be prepared for our upcoming bushfire season."
Police, Fire and Emergency Minister Felix Ellis said the Tasmanian contingent would provide welcome relief for mainland fire crews who were "understandably depleted and fatigued and in need of rest".
"We wish our brave Tasmanian firefighters a safe and successful journey as they reflect the true Australian spirit of helping out a mate in their time of need," Mr Ellis said.
